O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 155,374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.