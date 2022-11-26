O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $169,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

