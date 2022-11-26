O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $161.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

