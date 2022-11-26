O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 309,603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 147.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 80,961 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 158,911 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

