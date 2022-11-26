O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.

