O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 109,971 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,971 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

