O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $40,663,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $13,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 709.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 189,459 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 876,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 167,513 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

