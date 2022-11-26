O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,523,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TopBuild by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TopBuild by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 107,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average is $177.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.