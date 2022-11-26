O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,331,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,000 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

