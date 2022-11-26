O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,345 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

