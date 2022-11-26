O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $391,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $232,367,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,467,000 after buying an additional 1,035,819 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $83,342,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($105.59) to GBX 9,500 ($112.33) in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,148.30.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.