Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.93

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and traded as low as $23.22. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 59 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.47.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
