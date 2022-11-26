Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.93

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and traded as low as $23.22. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 59 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Oconee Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oconee Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.