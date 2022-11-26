Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.65

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $6.70. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 169,176 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Oil States International Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $418.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 3.13.

Insider Transactions at Oil States International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

In other news, COO Philip Scott Moses bought 58,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,687.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,997,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 132,278 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Oil States International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oil States International by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 583,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

