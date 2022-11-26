Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after acquiring an additional 357,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,878,000 after buying an additional 71,921 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

