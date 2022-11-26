OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.79

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.79 and traded as high as $51.97. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 305 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OMVKY. Barclays dropped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.22) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

