On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.31

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.31 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 108.60 ($1.28). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 724,905 shares traded.

On the Beach Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.