Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.79. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 54,049 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

