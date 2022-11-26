Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.79. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 54,049 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.