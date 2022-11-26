Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 227.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 50.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

