Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,051.07

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,051.07 ($24.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,225 ($26.31). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,185 ($25.84), with a volume of 29,881 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,993.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,941.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,051.07.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
