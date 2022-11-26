PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

