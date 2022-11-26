Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,341,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Palomar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Palomar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Palomar by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,305 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR opened at $60.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

