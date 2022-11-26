Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,461,000 after buying an additional 54,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

PH opened at $306.03 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.10.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

