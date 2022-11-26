Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Stock Price Up 36.8%

Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 36.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 529,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 194,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Peak Bio in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics addressing unmet needs in the areas of oncology and inflammation. The company's proprietary toxin, PH-1 or Thailanstatin, a spliceosome modulator is being used to generate its first pipeline of novel ADC product candidates to address unmet needs in cancer patients.

