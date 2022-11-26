Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POFCY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cheuvreux cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.66) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.01) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

