Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 358.75 ($4.24).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.56) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.27) on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 493.60 ($5.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,151.67.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

About Pets at Home Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.