Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.73.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 178,363 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.