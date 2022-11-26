Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.86

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $11.17. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 284,048 shares.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2585 per share. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

