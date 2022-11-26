Platform Technology Partners Sells 2,514 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.68. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

