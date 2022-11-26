Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $3,908,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLMI opened at $10.01 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

