Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.58

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.58 and traded as high as $34.50. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 6,958 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $199.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

