PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $0.34. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 103,800 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLXP shares. JMP Securities downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PLx Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.73.

Institutional Trading of PLx Pharma

About PLx Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PLx Pharma by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

