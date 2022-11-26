Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on POW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$33.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.85. The company has a market cap of C$22.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.76 and a 52 week high of C$43.45.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

