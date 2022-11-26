Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

