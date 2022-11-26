Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $192.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

