Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

