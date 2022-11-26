Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.63. 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.