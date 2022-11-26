ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.40. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 594,851 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRQR. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

