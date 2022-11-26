ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.40. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 594,851 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on PRQR. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.91.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
