Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $4.79. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 393,575 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

