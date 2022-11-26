Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.62

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.62 and traded as low as $52.00. Puma shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

