R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.61

Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.61 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 109.80 ($1.30). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 3,000 shares.

R.E.A. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.61. The company has a market capitalization of £49.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85.

R.E.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.