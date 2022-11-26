Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

