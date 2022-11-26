Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.85 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.