Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.83

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $14.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1,612,609 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($105.24) to GBX 8,200 ($96.96) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($96.96) to GBX 7,050 ($83.36) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,612.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.