Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $9.20. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 43,576 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RDEIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.02) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.47.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.