Relx (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,273.99

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,273.99 ($26.89) and traded as high as GBX 2,325 ($27.49). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,325 ($27.49), with a volume of 1,399,244 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($35.31) price objective on Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($33.44) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.33) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,612.71 ($30.89).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,259.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,273.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £44.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2,870.37.

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($52,122.50).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

