Reviewing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Evans & Sutherland Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 17.40 -$124.22 million ($3.55) -0.30 Evans & Sutherland Computer $27.72 million N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,109.86% -2,650.45% -153.15% Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evans & Sutherland Computer beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

