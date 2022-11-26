Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.45

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.45 and traded as high as C$37.92. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$37.52, with a volume of 39,051 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$472.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richelieu Hardware

In related news, Director Marc Poulin purchased 1,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$388,300.

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.