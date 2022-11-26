Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 50100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

