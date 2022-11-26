RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.58

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.58 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 37.40 ($0.44). RM shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 354,175 shares traded.

RM Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.58. The stock has a market cap of £34.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

