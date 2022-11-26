Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $234,157.66 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.76 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.