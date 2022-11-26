Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $234,157.66 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Roblox Price Performance
NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.76 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
